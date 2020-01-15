Greggs picks Just Eat over Deliveroo for nationwide delivery roll out

Greggs has chosen to partner with Just Eat as it expands its food delivery option nationwide, in a boost for the takeaway app over rival Deliveroo.



The high street bakery chain was weighing up both food delivery companies following successful trials in several cities last year.



This morning Greggs said it had opted to work exclusively with Just Eat and will begin to roll out delivery this week, launching first in Bristol and Birmingham.



Delivery will then launch in Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham in the spring, and the bakery is targeting national coverage by the end of the year.



The service is already available in London, Newcastle and Glasgow, where Greggs and Just Eat had trialled delivery last year.



Greggs chief executive Roger Whiteside said: “We know from the trials we have carried out, that our customers love the idea that they can get Greggs delivered directly to their door and we’re delighted to now be working with Just Eat to provide that service to our customers across the UK by the end of this year.”



Last week Whiteside told City A.M. that Greggs is also planning to extend the operating hours of more of its branches as it seeks to capture the 6pm to 9pm market, which the company hopes will also be a popular delivery time.



“This is an exciting exclusive partnership for Just Eat. Greggs has proved extremely popular with our customers, especially during breakfast, demonstrating that as a nation we love the convenience of getting our favourite food delivered – be it a Greggs bacon baguette and coffee on a Tuesday or your local Thai at the weekend,” Just Eat UK managing director Andrew Kenny said.



In a trading update last week the Newcastle-based bakers said it will pay out a £7m bonus to more than 20,000 employees following a “phenomenal” year, which saw the launch of its vegan sausage roll boost profit.



Greggs said profit before tax is expected to be “slightly higher” than expectations after previously upgrading its profit forecast in November.

