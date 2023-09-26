Greenwich: London council orders demolition of luxury blocks built ‘without planning permission’

Two luxury tower blocks in Greenwich are going to be knocked down, because they were built without permission.

Greenwich Council has ordered that two luxury riverside residential towers be torn down because they were erected without planning permission.

Mast Quay Phase II, located in Woolwich, was completed in 2022 and residents have since moved into the posh towers which feature an onsite gym.

But the council has argued that the finished building looks totally different to what officials approved over a decade ago when Cormer Homes submitted its planning application.

The council said that there are at least 26 main deviations to the original planning permission. These include “visible design changes” to the external appearance of the towers and the materials and building.

Cormer House has been accused by the council of using different cladding, less glazing, smaller balconies, smaller windows and no wraparound balconies resulting in “a reduction of daylight and sunlight, and to a reduced outlook”.

Greenwich officials have now issued an enforcement order to Cormer Homes to get the two buildings torn down.

Comer Homes Group has 28 days until midnight on 30 October 2023 to appeal the enforcement notice – if the company appeals the issue would go to a judicial review.

Greenwich Council said: “The Council’s extensive investigation over the last year has concluded that the completed Mast Quay Phase II built-to rent-development has been built without planning permission and is therefore unlawful because it is so substantially different to the scheme that was originally permitted by the planning permission given in 2012.”

Cllr Ann-Marie, cabinet member for Community Safety and Enforcement, said: “The developer has had plenty of opportunities to apply for planning permission to vary what they had permission to build before they carried out the work, instead of applying after they had already done it.

“For example, since starting work on site in 2015 they have had many years to engage with us regarding the amendments they claim it was necessary to make, due to changes in building regulations, yet there was no contact or application made, and an attempt was only made retrospectively as a consequence of the enforcement investigation.”

City A.M has contacted Cormer Homes for a comment.