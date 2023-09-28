London tenants rattled by shock order to tear down Greenwich tower blocks

Two luxury tower blocks in Greenwich are going to be knocked down, because they were built without permission.

A shock order from Greenwich Council to demolish two recently built residential towers because they did not have accurate planning permission has rattled the tenants currently living there.

On Monday, borough officials announced that the Mast Quay Phase II development, constructed by Comer Homes last year, should be torn down as the finished building looked totally different to what was approved over a decade ago when the planning application was submitted.

Among the breached conditions for the build-to-rent buildings were a lack of play space for children, and no step free access for disabled residents to their own balconies.

Speaking to City A.M., Isabella Wyatt, who moved into the building three weeks ago, said that she felt “lied to”.

Another occupier of the building, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the news was “unsettling,” having only received a letter from Comer Homes yesterday morning that the buildings could possibly be destroyed.

As of last month, 79 out of the 204 apartments were occupied.

Comer Homes said in a statement yesterday it was “extremely disappointed” with the council’s decision and will be appealing the enforcement notice.

Comer did not immediately respond to questions about the tenants concerns.

A Greenwich council spokesperson said: “The council sympathises with the developer’s tenants who may find this decision unsettling. We advised the Comer Homes Group not to rent out apartments at Mast Quay Phase II while we completed our investigation, unfortunately the Comer Homes Group ignored our request.

“If the Comer Homes Group appeals the council’s enforcement notice it does not need to demolish Mast Quay Phase II unless it loses the appeal. The Comer Homes Group would then have a year to comply with the council’s enforcement notice to demolish the towers – ample time to give its tenants notice to leave.”