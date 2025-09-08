Great North Run chiefs sorry for putting Sunderland not Newcastle on medals

Great North Run medals showed an aerial view of Sunderland instead of Newcastle

It wasn’t just the competitors left with red faces at yesterday’s Great North Run after organisers were forced to apologise for depicting Sunderland instead of Newcastle on medals.

Many of the 60,000 entrants were quick to point out the mistake, which also appeared on finishers’ T-shirts at the popular half-marathon, and Great Run Company chiefs admitted the gaffe with a tongue-in-cheek statement.

“Wear sorry! As the eagle-eyed have already spotted, the shape of the river on this year’s finisher T-shirt and medal is indeed the River Wear,” they said.

“To answer the rumours that this was the route reveal for next year… sorry to disappoint, it’s a mistake. Lots of people looked very closely at the designs and none of us picked it up.

“For the 60,000 who ran yesterday, you’ve got the most unique T-shirt and medal in Great North Run history, a keepsake that we’ll be talking about in 44 years’ time.”

The error took some of the shine off a record-breaking weekend for the race, which takes place over a 13.1-mile course from central Newcastle to South Shields and is sponsored by investment platform AJ Bell.

Great North Run founder missed gaffe too

Race founder and Tyneside native Sir Brendan Foster admitted even he had failed to spot the mistake on medals and T-shirts.

“I loved the designs for the medal and T-shirt, spent ages marvelling at them,” he said.

“I’ve lived on the River Tyne my whole life and I should’ve noticed, but if I’d run the Great North Run yesterday, I’d still be wearing my medal with pride.

“Thanks to everyone who took part in an amazing event yesterday, and all the supporters who came out to cheer on the runners.

“It was a fantastic Great North Run, and we’re already looking forward to 2026, after we’ve brushed up on our geography.”

The Great Run Company is also part of Athletic Ventures, a JV with UK Athletics and London Marathon Events that uses private money to underwrite the bidding for and staging of events.