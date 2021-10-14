Gravity - consciously connecting your world

QUESTION: What do Snapchat and YouTube star Stevo The Madman, boxer Conor Benn, singer Bea Anderson, comedian Kojo Anim, and Instagram sensation MadeYouThink have in common?

ANSWER: Gravity!

No, not the phenomenal force that keeps us grounded, but rather the revolutionary financial ecosystem of the future, built by long-standing cryptocurrency education house, Bitstocks.

All attended the astronomical Gravity iOS app launch party last week, held in the Bitstocks studios in Here East, London. In an evening buzzing with energy, light and sound, Michael Hudson, our founder and CEO, unveiled the Gravity iOS app, and future plans, to a packed-out event.

We know you may be thinking – “Ah, just another spammy and confusing crypto app”. And we get it! The crypto industry doesn’t have the best reputation for trust or simplicity. But we’re actively working to change that.

Allow us to tell you more about what Gravity really is and why over 1.5k people chose to invest in our £1m+ crowdfund campaign earlier this year.

The Gravity iOS app is the culmination of years of experience in the cryptocurrency space and the commitment of the Bitstocks team to deliver a truly streamlined, non-techie experience for those who want to invest in crypto – whether they’re complete newbies or seasoned traders.

Gravity supports deposits and withdrawals of British Pound, Euro, Bitcoin Core (BTC) and Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV), as well as trading pairs for Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), EOS, Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL).

With a super slick onboarding system that leverages automated identification, getting set up is quick and painless. One thing we’ve made certain of is that we’re proactively regulatory compliant, and operate within the guidelines from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for financial businesses. We’re registered as an EMD agent with the FCA and conduct Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) checks. Unlike some cryptocurrency companies, being above board and acting within the parameters of regulation is important to us, and offers our customers peace of mind for the long term too.

Trading of cryptocurrencies is done via a simple buy or sell mechanism, with a single click transaction. Balances are updated immediately and all digital assets are stored in what is called deep cold storage. Essentially, this means they’re held offline and aren’t subject to hackers attempts. We’re proud of our seven-year track record of zero breaches to the proprietary built custody system.

So, to sum up, right now, Gravity is the easiest place to buy, sell and store bitcoin and a selection of carefully chosen cryptocurrencies in the UK and Europe.

But the long term goal is far bigger…

A consciously connected Bitcoin ecosystem that will change the face of finance for generations to come.

The recent launch of our iOS app is simply a stepping stone on the ambitious roadmap we’ve created to bring about some never-seen-before financial technology.

Achieving this is only possible through the use of Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV); the Bitcoin in the original design of the 2008 whitepaper and the only blockchain capable of scaling to handle mass transactions. Did you know that Bitcoin SV has been consistently mining 2GB blocks for a few months now and processing close to 9,000 transactions per second (for comparison: this is surpassing Mastercard level – they process 5,000 transactions per second). And that’s all whilst maintaining transaction fees less than a penny. How much did you pay in fees for your last BTC or ETH transaction? #justsaying

But enough about the plumbing behind our products! For us, that’s the beauty of Gravity. All the complicated technical and developmental aspects are taken care of behind the scenes by our Product team, who have created a beautifully simple user experience that is in line with the features we’re used to seeing on mainstream banking or social media apps. Buying or selling your choice of cryptocurrency on Gravity is as simple as paying your friend for half of this weekends’ movie tickets via Monzo. Sharing your Gravity Introducers referral link is as simple as sharing the latest meme with a friend on Instagram. Crypto shouldn’t have to be complicated, and with the Gravity iOS app, we’ve proven that’s possible.

Our Gravity iOS app launch and other upcoming product releases were made possible due to a highly successful £1m+ crowdfunding campaign in January of this year, which we mentioned earlier. Over 1,500 investors from 62 different countries worldwide resonated with our pitch, and we ended up achieving over 200% of our original target. To top this off, Bitstocks were 1 of only 10 companies on Crowdcube to exceed the £1m mark in Q1 of 2021. It really was an incredible way to start the year, and we’ve carried that energy with us as fuel for the following stages of our development.

The near future holds many more projects which will unlock new areas of the Gravity ecosystem – some of which we’ve spoken about publicly and others that are yet to be revealed. Earlier this year at CoinGeek Zurich, we announced our joint venture with Vaionex to create a Gravity Non-Fungible Token (NFT) exchange – which you can add to the list of projects ComingSoon™ in the crypto-sphere! This Gravity-branded NFT marketplace will bring together artists, videographers, musicians and content creators of all kinds, to enable them to mint and sell NFTs of their works before offering them for sale to a worldwide audience of crypto-fans.

The Gravity journey is one that’s been fuelled by our pure passion to be consciously connected. And we warmly invite you to join us. The iOS app can be found in the Apple Store, and if you’re an Android user, for now, you can sign up via the website. Don’t worry, the Android app is in development.