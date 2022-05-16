Government pumps £21m into indie film, movies and video games

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The government confirmed an additional £21m investment in indie film, TV and video games this morning in a push to develop new talent and fresh audiences around the world.

Having launched the careers of Daniel Craig and Florence Pugh and producing commercial hits like Belfast and Saint Maud, the independent film sector plays a key role in British culture.

From an economic perspective, the creative industries as a whole exported £41.4bn in services in 2020 and currently employ more than 200,000 people around the world.

Confirming that the UK Global Screen Fund would be extended for three years with additional funding, the government said it will continue to buffer the thriving sector.

The announcement follows a successful £7m trial, which supported more than 65 independent productions including Living, The Miracle Club and Enys Men, which is set to premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The injection of cash will fund the distribution and marketing of content abroad, help productions promote their work at events such as film festivals, and support companies to hire and work with new staff with specialist skills to increase global audiences.

Commenting on the move, Creative Industries Minister Julia Lopez said there is “huge global demand for the UK’s world-class screen content”.

“By supporting producers to export their fantastic content we will create jobs and revenue at home and help project the UK’s culture, values and creativity abroad”, she explained.

Director of indie hits Last Night in Soho and Shaun of the Dead Edgar Wright said independent productions were “essential to the vitality of our wonderful industry.