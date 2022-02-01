Creative industries get £50m boost as Tories drive ‘level up’ opportunities

(Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

The government injects £50m into creative industries as the Tories hammer home their level up programme and invest in “world class” arts.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announcement this morning includes £21m to help build on the international success of the UK film industry through a three-year UK Global Screen Fund.

This follows a successful one-year pilot of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport scheme that has boosted the global reach of UK independent productions, including The Miracle Club (starring Maggie Smith) and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (starring Emma Thompson), administered by the British Film Institute (BFI).

Start-up gaming businesses will also see £8m pumped into helping grow operations, through the UK Games Fund.

The Creative Scale Up Programme, which provides finance and business support to firms in the creative industries, will also be expanded with more than £18m of new funding. This investment will support innovative creative businesses outside of London as part of the government’s levelling up plans.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “The creative industries in the UK are truly world class and I am committed to doing everything I can to support their innovative work as they continue to thrive.”

“£50 million of Government investment will provide businesses across the country with the tools they need to expand their work and provide even more jobs as we look to level up opportunities across the country.”

British Film Institute chief exec Ben Roberts said: “It’s great news that the UK Global Screen Fund is set to deliver a further three years of vital support to our world class independent screen industries. In its pilot the year, the fund has stimulated new international partnerships, boosting co-production, distribution and development opportunities to drive growth and export.”

“This continued investment recognises the power and potential of UK screen content and ensures that we can build on its global impact, delivering for the UK economy and reaching new audiences around the world.”