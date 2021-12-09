70 per cent of international audiences view British film and TV as ‘high-quality’

Costume drama Bridgerton, which was released earlier this year, has become Netflix’s most-watched series.

New research this morning has found that British-made film and TV is considered high quality by nearly three quarters of global audiences, positively influencing international views of the UK and attracting tourists.

Two-thirds of tourists to the UK are influenced by locations and landmarks from British made films and TV programmes.

£1.32m from the UK Global Screen Fund will be shared between nine more international co-productions, helping to increase their reach abroad.

Research commissioned by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s UK Global Screen Fund has shown that UK film and TV play a vital role in influencing positive international opinion of the country and attracting global viewers to visit our world-famous locations and landmarks.

Nearly three-quarters (70 per cent) of global audiences recognise “Britishness” as a mark of high-quality, with a third (30 per cent) of adults saying that British film and television influences their view of the UK which is a testament to the sector’s ability to showcase British talent with international success.

The research across 15 international territories also showed the positive impact of producing films and TV series in the UK. Two-thirds (66 per cent) of people who have previously visited the country said that seeing British locations and landmarks in film or TV influenced their decision, showing the huge indirect impact of the UK screen sectors on other parts of our economy, including tourism and hospitality.

This valuable research comes as nine more co-productions are set to receive a share of £1.32m from the £7m UK Global Screen Fund, administered by the BFI.

Supporting UK producers to become partners in international feature films, animations and documentaries, this funding is increasing their ability to reach international audiences, creating more skilled jobs, and boosting the long-term reach of UK content on a global scale.

Minister for the Creative Industries, Julia Lopez, said:

The UK independent production industry is world-leading, consistently serving up innovative, creative and inspirational content for big and small screens that wow audiences across the globe.

The nine productions benefitting from the UK Global Screen Fund awards include The Miracle Club, a UK/Ireland official co-production starring Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney, The Tutor, a UK/Germany official co-production, and Ghastly Ghoul, a UK/Ireland TV animation.