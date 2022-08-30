Gopuff to boost UK focus as rapid grocery app prepares to leave Spain

Rapid delivery platform Gopuff intends to amp up its focus on the UK as it departs Spain, in an endeavour to close in on profitability.

The start-up is intending to slim its operations, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg yesterday.

However, the UK is one of the platform’s fastest growing markets, with revenue swelling at 30 per cent compound monthly rate, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

While no formal announcements about Gopuff’s presence in Spain have been made yet, CityA.M. understands that it is the case that the platform will cease business there.

Gopuff is one of the bigger players in the speedy grocery sector, after a $15bn valuation last year.

However, the company has experienced turmoil in recent months, cutting its headcount 10 per cent in July and closing dozens of warehouses.

Last year, Gopuff declared its ambitions to expand into every country in Europe, after the pandemic gave rise to a boom in delivery apps such as Gorillas and Getir.

Gopuff launched across the UK in November last year, after snapping up rival brands Fancy and Dija.

Its Spanish operations were included in the acquisition of Dija last year, with some 180 employees and five centres in Madrid, Bloomberg stated.