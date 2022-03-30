Gopuff: Hundreds of job cuts to come as delivery firm looks to slash costs $40m

Rapid delivery firm Gopuff is readying to lay off hundreds of employees after a $15bn valuation last year.

Some three per cent of the start-up’s workforce could be hit by job losses, according to The Information.

Job cuts are included in a bid to slash annual costs by some $40m, the news website said, citing two people close to the company.

When approached by CityA.M. to confirm the reports, the Philadelphia-based company refused to deny the reports.

Job losses follow a hiring freeze and a number of top bosses resigning, it was also reported.

The company launched across the UK in November, after snapping up rival brands Fancy and Dija.

Alberto Menolascina, general manager of Gopuff UK, said at the time: “The penetration of online shopping is still just about 10 per cent in the UK. The recent rapid growth we’re seeing is indicative of the tremendous opportunity to tap into the 90 per cent that still buys everyday needs at physical stores.”

“Customers love the convenience, speed and range of products they get with Gopuff. In addition, our scale, experience and strong economics help us compete not only with online delivery businesses, but also with traditional retailers as well.”