Getir valued at $11bn as rapid grocery app recruits thousands more UK staff

Rapid grocery delivery app Getir has been valued at $11.8bn (£8.97bn) after the close of a $768m Series E funding round.

The food delivery app is nearing 40m downloads in nine countries.

The app has declared itself Europe’s first grocery delivery deacorn, having now raised $2bn.

Mubadala Investment Company led the funding and the round included Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), Alpha Wave Global, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global as major investors.

The cash injection will be used to boost the platform’s roll out within existing countries.

Getir founder Nazim Salur said: “In such an exciting and competitive market we cannot afford to stand still. This investment will enable us to further develop our proposition and technology, as well as invest in our employees to continue to attract the best talent.”

The company plans to hire 6,000 more people this year in the UK as it expands.

As of late January, Getir said it had 4,000 staff across the UK after expanding rapidly since it launched in London at the start of last year.

The start up’s new recruits will be hired as employees and they will receive the real living wage, ahead of a hiring drive this year.

The Turkey-based firm is injecting £100m into its UK business as online grocery delivery start-ups, including Getir rivals Gorillas and GoPuff, have swiftly expanded in the wake of the pandemic.

Turancan Salur, regional general manager for Getir, said: “2021 was an extremely successful year for Getir as we began our global expansion.

“There is no better city to launch international expansion from than London, due to its worldwide status and welcoming, cosmopolitan and diverse nature.

“From only five stores when we opened a year ago, we now serve our customers from 115 stores which has created thousands of jobs – all from the area surrounding our stores.