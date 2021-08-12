London grocery delivery app Dija snapped up by rival Gopuff

London-based grocery app Dija has been sold to larger rival Gopuff amid fierce competition in the UK’s nascent rapid delivery market.

The takeover, which comes just five months after Dija’s launch, is expected to complete in 30 days.

While details of the deal were not disclosed, the takeover values Dija at significantly less than the $100m valuation it secured when it raised funds earlier this year, Sky News reported.

Dija, which was founded by former Deliveroo executives, launched in March this year and promises to deliver groceries within 10 minutes.

It began with an initial four warehouse hubs operating in South Kensington, Fulham, Hackney and Islington and plans to open a further 20 hubs in the capital. It also operates in cities such as Paris, Madrid and Valencia.

Earlier this year the company acquired Cambridge startup Genie to help expand its business across the UK.

It is the latest player to join the ever-expanding food delivery space, alongside rivals such as Getir, Gorillas and Weezy.

The acquisition comes just weeks after US-based Gopuff, which was founded in 2013, raised $1bn from investors including Blackstone and Fidelity, giving it a valuation of $15bn.

The firm, which recently snapped up rival UK delivery company Fancy, said the deal would accelerate its international expansion by establishing an immediate presence in France and Spain, as well as ramping up its presence in the UK.

Through the takeovers of Dija and Fancy, Gopuff plans to operate in three European countries with about 40 micro-fulfillment centers and 200 employees in the region, with plans for further expansion.

Dija will continue to operate under its own brand name in the short term.

“Combining Dija’s team of industry veterans, extensive infrastructure, and local expertise will complement Gopuff’s proprietary technology and unique customer experience, and advance our ability to scale rapidly as we create a leading platform in Europe,” said Daniel Folkman, Gopuff senior vice president of business.

“Together, we will continue to innovate and define the Instant Needs economy across Europe and bring the category to more customers in the region.”