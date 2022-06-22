O2 partners with instant grocery firm Gopuff to deliver goods to gig goers

The O2 has announced a multi-year partnership with Gopuff, the instant grocery, food and drinks delivery firm.

The new agreement will integrate Gopuff into The O2 event experience, delivering food and other essential items within the venue, as well as offering unique VIP experiences, access to tickets, and more to the venue’s eight million annual visitors.

Fans visiting the venue can now bypass concession lines through rapid click-and-collect services in The O2 app powered by Gopuff.

Additionally, to kick off the partnership, customers across the UK can enter to win seats in Gopuff’s VIP suite with views of the stage, a private bar and more, for an upcoming event just by purchasing select products on Gopuff.

Gopuff will also provide the world-renowned artists who perform at The O2 with instant access to their performance essentials whilst onsite. Tapping into its large selection of quality products, Gopuff will make backstage deliveries directly to select artists and tour production, helping them prepare for each event.

“We are so pleased to welcome Gopuff, a forward-thinking leader in the world of instant commerce, to The O2″, Executive Vice President at AEG Global Partnerships Paul Samuels said. “This partnership allows us to continue investing in improving the customer experience for our fans and premium clients, and with digital ticketing and other innovative solutions available for all customers via The O2’s app, we’re making the concert-going experience as seamless as possible through digital means.”

Bryan Batista, Senior Vice President of International at Gopuff commented: “Gopuff sits at the intersection of culture and commerce, and our partnership with one of the world’s most iconic venues, The O2, further elevates the experiences we are able to provide to millions of existing and new customers.”

Gopuff, which created the instant commerce category in 2013, has recently expanded its presence throughout the UK and Europe, and now delivers to customers across more than 20 UK cities and throughout France.