Google partners with Prince Harry's eco-tourism charity

Prince Harry’s eco-tourism charity has begun a partnership with Google, in its bid to get the industry to better align with sustainable travel.

Travalyst, which launched in 2019, aims to offer tourists more sustainable options when travelling.

“The Travalyst Coalition strives to leverage its collective reach and help drive mass adoption of sustainability standards,” Travalyst Chief Executive Sally Davey said.

“We’re excited to continue this endeavour with Google as a member of the Travalyst Coalition, delivering on this unique opportunity to build positive, transformative change in travel.”

The charity already works with Booking.com, Tripadvisor, Visa and Skyscanner, with the search engine giant becoming the latest high-profile partner.

The partnership aims to “enable travelers and businesses around the world to prioritize sustainability,” Chief Sustainability Officer at Google Kate Brandt said.

“Addressing the challenge of climate change requires us to find solutions at scale, and this is especially true when it comes to travel and tourism.”