The Capitalist: RAC is not a roadside assistance firm

RAC nearly floated on the London Stock Exchange a decade ago

Breakdown…in comms

The Capitalist was shocked this week after being approached by a spokesperson for RAC, telling City AM off for referring to the company as a roadside assistance firm in a recent story.

RAC is not, in fact, a roadside assistance firm, said the spokesperson, who was from PR company Brunswick.

Which is funny, because The Capitalist distinctly recalls a recent car breakdown and a concomitant visit from a van emblazoned with the letters ‘R’, ‘A’ and ‘C’, in that order, which pulled up by the side of the road and offered assistance.

As it turns out, RAC is in fact a “driving services firm” – roadside assistance is just one of its many “verticals”. This news left The Capitalist feeling horizontal: how many other descriptions might City AM have got wrong? It transpires that:

Wetherspoons is not a pub but a decentralised community hydration network;

Greggs is not a baker but an artisanal ambient pastry experience hub; and

Lovehoney is a human sensory optimisation solutions provider.

You learn something new every day.

Prince Harry’s mate brings jeopardy to City

Prince Harry’s former Eton College pal Charlie Gilkes is pitting corporates against one another with his latest Square Mile venture. He’s bringing Victorian-themed games to his Liverpool Street watering hole.

His Mr Fogg’s City Tavern in Broadgate Circle, near Liverpool Street, is launching a “Victorian-ised” set of games to play in their bars, taking inspiration from darts, bagatelle, mini golf and beer pong. The Capitalist isn’t sure how the Victorians could have “taken inspiration” from the 21st century, but perhaps we’re thinking a little too much about this.

Giles said that, true to their Victorian branding, “the experience is deliberately analogue rather than digital. There’s something wonderfully simplistic about marking your own score on a chalkboard.”

It follows the explosion of the new sector of ‘competitive socialising’ across the capital. Darts and shuffleboard bars are now passe, with the likes of contemporary bowls clubs and refreshed takes on beachfront arcades popping up across the City.

It is now a common Thirsty Thursday sight to see drunk businesspeople carry powder pink Fairgame teddy bears – a sign of a strong team player – around the St Paul’s area, their shirt having changed colour after sweating over hook-a-duck.

Swan bothering

Global trade advocate and Square Mile entrepreneur Farah London is one of the Londoners leading the charge in protesting against the removal of a swan’s nest in South Dock, Canary Wharf. She claims nesting is underway and its removal would be damaging.

Admirably, and exposing her business mind, to get things going she has “copied in His Majesty [the King]” to her press release to help it gain wider attention.

The Canal & River Trust said to be removing the nest didn’t immediately respond to us.

Reform civil war

In-fighting has begun at Reform, where one of the Old Guard is taking issue with a new Tory blow-in. “What Reform should do is stop taking Tory wets like you,” Reform candidate Matt Goodwin wrote on X.

He was responding to former Tory activist, now Reform supporter Tim Montgomerie’s call for Goodwin’s book to be investigated after he was accused of using AI to help write it. “All you do is criticise Reform and our campaigns,” Goodwin carried on, adding: “I have no idea why you are even in Reform unless it is to try and weaken it?”



