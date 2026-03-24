Xsolla and Stevenage FC Launch Charity Campaign With SpecialEffect to Make Gaming Accessible for All

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, has partnered with Stevenage FC to launch a charity campaign with SpecialEffect in the United Kingdom, a charity dedicated to helping everyone to have the ability to enjoy video games.

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Through the Official Partnership of Stevenage FC, Xsolla is donating the kit for the April 6th match vs Blackpool. SpecialEffect will be the primary kit brand for the match and will receive a percentage of the jersey sales leading up to the match and throughout the rest of the season. Xsolla will match donations from jersey sales, with the goal of using the funds to provide up to 50 Accessible Setups to disabled gamers at the end of the 2025-2026 season, and to support programs leading up to the 50th Anniversary Season of Stevenage FC in 2026-2027.

This program reflects Xsolla’s commitment to driving positive change and making games available so everyone can enjoy them.

“Gaming is for everyone – no barriers, no limits,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “Supporting SpecialEffect aligns with our mission to make gaming accessible to everyone. By being a part of their mission, we can help to ensure every person has the opportunity to play, connect, and experience the joy and community that video games bring.”

“The Club has a close association with gamers, so this is a natural partnership for us,” said Stevenage FC Director, Stuart Dinsey. “The work SpecialEffect does is truly transformative – helping people combat isolation via eye-gaze technology, bespoke controllers, occupational therapists, and more. We will use our ever-growing reach to support this.”

SpecialEffect’s Partnership Manager Liam Lawler added, “We are incredibly grateful and honoured to be chosen as the charity partner of Stevenage FC. The generosity of Xsolla in donating 50 accessible setups and putting SpecialEffect front and centre of the third kit is a powerful testament to our shared mission to make gaming accessible. Being on the third kit is a powerful platform to raise vital funds and awareness. We’re excited to work together to make a lasting impact on the growing number of young gamers with disabilities SpecialEffect works with and helps.”

For more information about the charity campaign and how Xsolla is helping to make gaming accessible to all, please visit: https://xsolla.pro/charity-campaign

To see the impact that games have on people, everyone – Watch Rodney’s Story: https://xsolla.pro/RodneysStory

To purchase Stevenage FC’s SpecialEffect jersey, please visit: https://xsolla.pro/shop-kit

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About SpecialEffect

UK-based charity SpecialEffect put fun and inclusion back into the lives of people with physical disabilities by helping them to play video games. There’s no one-size-fits-all way of doing this, so our specialist assessment team match or modify technology to create and loan truly personalised gaming control setups, enabling people of all ages to play the games they love to the very best of their abilities. We share everything we learn through advice and accessibility resources for players and developers across the globe, and all of our support is completely free of charge. We simply aim to do whatever it takes to raise the quality of life for as many disabled gamers as possible all over the world. Discover more at http://www.specialeffect.org.uk

About Stevenage FC

Stevenage Football Club, founded in 1976, is a professional football club based in Hertfordshire, England. The club currently competes in EFL League One. Stevenage FC has a proud history of achievement on and off the pitch and is known for its strong community focus and passionate fan base. The club’s commitment to excellence extends beyond football, as it actively engages in numerous community and charitable activities. stevenagefc.com

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Contact

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com

Graphic: Xsolla Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing u0026amp; Growth Officer at Xsolla Company Logo