Trump Turnberry is a world-renowned bucket list golf destination.

Home to the Ailsa course, host of four Open Championships, the resort consists of two 18-hole courses and one 9-hole course.

The legendary 7,489 yard, par-71 Ailsa course is known for its tough opening holes and is demanding for even the most skilled golfers. The course is famously known for some of

the most remarkable moments in golf, such as the memorable 1977 ‘Duel in the Sun’ with Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.

Following a renovation by famed golf course architect, Martin Ebert, the Ailsa sits within Golf Magazine’s top 20 golf courses in the world and is named as the number one course in the UK and Ireland by major golfing publications year after year, professionals are also consistently complimentary, with Gary Player speaking for the golf greats when he said recently that it is “far and away” the best of the Open rota.

In 2017, Trump Turnberry unveiled a new golfing experience on the Ayrshire coast, the magnificent King Robert the Bruce course inspired by the name and spirit of the first king of Scotland. At 7,203 yards and a par-72, King Robert the Bruce features spectacular views of Turnberry’s stunning coastline, castle ruins and, of course, the lighthouse.

Enhance your golf skills at The Golf Academy at Trump Turnberry inclusive of a putting facility,

teaching bay full of top-of-the-line golf technology, and a True Spec fitting studio. The golf experience would not be complete without a 3,600 square foot Pro Shop chock full of top-of-the-line equipment and apparel.

Stay and Play packages are available for those seeking golf breaks with rounds on the Open Championship Ailsa and Magnificent King Robert the Bruce available.

Visit www.trumphotels.com/turnberry to find out more.