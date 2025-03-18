Global women’s sport set to hit £2bn in revenues in 2025

Global revenues across women’s elite sport will reach nearly £2bn in 2025, according to Deloitte.

Basketball and football continue to lead growth across the sector – combined revenues from the whole of women’s sport are set to rise by over 240 per cent in just four years.

The report backs up the “growth mode” storyline often told across women’s sport, with commercial sponsorship and matchday revenues also predicted to rise.

Jennifer Haskel, knowledge and insights lead in the Deloitte Sports Business Group, said: “The growth of women’s sport has continued to exceed expectations as various competitions, leagues, clubs, and athletes generate significant returns, despite limited resources.

“Crucially, the industry is moving beyond short-sighted metrics to focus on evolving structures and legacy programmes through enhanced investment and bold action. Industry leaders must strike the right balance between maintaining this growth, establishing strong foundations, and maximising opportunities for long-term success.”

Women’s sport generating billions

The £1.88bn forecast is up from the £1.45bn generated in 2024, despite early estimations last year seeing women’s sport only just break the £1bn barrier for the first time. Similar changes in estimated versus actual revenues could see women’s sport break £2bn.

Commercial revenues are expected to provide the largest share of income, at over 50 per cent, while broadcast – 25 per cent – and matchday income – 21 per cent – are also significant contributors.

But when it comes to individual sports it is basketball (US$1.03bn, 44 per cent) and football (US$820m, 35 per cent) driving the growth.

“Women’s sport is rewriting the playbook and challenging traditional norms to redefine the future of the industry,” Haskel added. “In 2025 and beyond, the challenge will be for the sports industry, brand partners and investors to do things differently.

“This will allow them to better understand the opportunities in the market and to capitalise on the current growth trajectory of women’s sports and create an ecosystem where women’s sports can thrive.”

The traditional growth markets of North America and Europe are expected to continue to lead the way, though Europe accounts for less than 20 per cent of the predicted generated revenue while nearly three fifths are set to come from across the pond.

There’s a growing expectation on women’s sport to generate its own income. Many club and international teams have joint men’s and women’s sponsorship deals while events such as the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup – which could see a sold-out Allianz Stadium in Twickenham this autumn – and the next Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil in 2027 will see some bespoke deals completed.

Not all cosy

But figures such as Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been criticised for attitudes towards women’s sport, with the British billionaire’s decision to focus on the men’s team condemned by critics.

Haskel concluded: “Major events are increasing visibility and participation across many sports and geographies, but deliberate action needs to be taken after these big moments to drive domestic success for leagues and clubs.

“The commercial appeal of women’s sports and its athletes has never been higher, as the sector continues to shine on the global stage. Increasing strategic investment is more important than ever to drive a professional global landscape and create an engaging industry for generations to come.

“To successfully capitalise on this investment, it is crucial for women’s sport organisations to implement the right structures, develop a clear plan for investment, and define a long-term vision for their place within a rapidly evolving global industry.”