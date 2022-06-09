Global launches first ever NFT collection to mark Capital’s Summertime Ball comeback

To celebrate the return of Capital’s Summertime Ball after three-years, Global, in partnership with green NFT platform OneOf, has announced its first ever NFT.

It will mark the first time a UK radio brand has released a digital collectible, offering music fans unique memorabilia of the live event, a digital lanyard featuring the official line-up of the music stars performing at the Ball.

Cilesta Van Doorn, Chief Marketing Officer at Global, said: “Collecting venue ticket stubs and programmes is very much part of the music fan experience when you’re at a live event, so we are thrilled to be able to move the fan experience into the metaverse by creating digital memorabilia.

And as millions of people watch along on social media and Global Player’s live stream, they can also now join in the full experience by owning unique memorabilia for the first time. The NFT digital lanyard is the perfect way to capture the full event experience, making it accessible to all.”

“OneOf is excited about being Global UK’s launch partner for Capital to be the first radio brand in the UK to release an NFT,” said Mark Lyn, OneOf VP of Special Projects. “Enabling Capital’s listeners an easy platform to onboard into web3 and buy their first NFT without the need of a cryptocurrency wallet is core to our mission of onboarding 100 million new people into NFTs.”

The Limited Edition NFTs dropped today, with prices starting from £10.