Get your entries in for the Crypto AM Awards - deadline is this Monday

The deadline for the Crypto AM Awards is looming.

But there’s still time to enter before judges put up the shutters on Monday morning at 9am.

There are 14 gongs up for grabs – the Outstanding Contribution to the NFT sector Award, Environmental, Social and Governance Award, Digital Asset Exchange Platform Award, UX/UI Award, Deployment in FinTech Award, Accelerator / VC Award, Digital Asset Custodian Award, Enterprise Blockchain Award, Payment Service Provider Award, Outstanding Contribution to the DeFi sector Award, Regulation and Compliance Award, City AM Outstanding Industry Contribution Award, Education Award, and the Crypto AM Community Enhancement Award.

It’s easy to enter. Simply follow this link and fill in the online form.

The Crypto AM Awards are the glittering climax to two days of the Crypto AM London Blockchain and DeFi Summit here in the heart of the city on September 29 and 30.

The summit will celebrate innovation and excellence by exploring the most recent developments in AI, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, digital assets and distributed ledger technology (DLT).

The first day of the summit will take place at ETC Fenchurch where delegates will have the opportunity to attend roundtables and panel discussions exploring AI Blockchain & Quantum Frontier, DeFi, Metaverse & Web 3.0, Professional Advisory & Regulation, and VCs, Incubators & Start ups.

The second day will take place at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London where delegates will be able to hear from – and network with – industry leaders.

Tickets for the summit are still available here.