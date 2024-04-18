Get in Ship Shape: An athlete’s dream fitness-inspired hotel room

A South Bank Hotel is on hand to make those preparations and the much-needed rest and recovery easier and more luxurious than ever – enter, the Ship Shape Suite.

Running a marathon is no small feat, and as London prepares for runners flocking to the city in their thousands, the only thing on participants’ minds in the final days is the meticulous preparation followed by careful rest and recovery.

Stay on top of your fitness, wellness and recovery journey during your stay at the Sea Containers London’s ultra hi-tech exercise-themed hotel room.

The luxurious Ship Shape Suitel has been curated with dedicated zones to enhance your performance ahead of sporting events taking place across the City this year.

Ideal for working out in complete privacy, the Ship Shape Suite features a VAHA interactive fitness class mirror, a state-of-the-art Peloton bike, and Nohrd strength training equipment, including dumbbells from 5kg to 25kg and a weighted bench.

There are also hi-tech Peloton core training accessories, including a medicine ball, mat, weights and training brick.

Technogym bands are also available to aid recovery, along with a Theragun Pro massager and an 8Sleep Pod to assist guests in achieving the perfect night’s sleep.

And if that wasn’t enough, the rooms also come with a mini-bar stocked with energy-boosting and gut-friendly options.

There’s an air purifier to enhance the experience, full access to guidance on maximising all of the in-room features, laundry of your workout clothing, full access to the Sea Containers Fitness Centre and advice on the city’s favourite riverside runs.

This riverside hotel exudes the timeless elegance of a 1920s cruise liner, with cutting-edge modern design. The Ship Shape Suite features a marble en-suite bathroom, complete with a rainfall shower and freestanding bath, as well as an additional WC leading from the living room.

Find the Sea Containers Hotel at 20 Upper Ground, SE1 9PD and book online here.