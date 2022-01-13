Germany plays down links between Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Russia-Ukraine tensions

German defence minister Christine Lambrecht warned against drawing a link between the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and developing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to broadcaster RBB, she said: “We should not drag [Nord Stream 2] into this conflict. We need to solve this conflict, and we need to solve it in talks – that’s the opportunity that we have at the moment, and we should use it rather than draw a link to projects that have no connection to this conflict.”

This follows Germany’s freshly sworn in-chancellor, Olaf Scholz calling for for a “new beginning” in its relationship Russia.

The 759-mile £8.4bn pipeline, which would transport 55bn cubic meters of gas via the Baltic Sea, has already been completed and will double Germany’s exports from Russia if it is certified by the country’s regulator.

However, the approval process has been suspended and delayed, with no decision expected until the summer, after concerns over the pipeline’s governance.

The pipeline remains highly controversial, with the White House concerned it will increase Europe’s dependence on Russia, with the continent already embroiled in a deepening energy crisis amid storage shortages, supply issues and increased demand following multiple lockdowns.

It would also reduce the reliance on supplies flowing through Ukraine, which currently enjoys hefty transit fees from supplies flowing through its territory.

The Kremlin has moved over 100,000 troops within proximity of Ukraine’s borders over recent months, with NATO’s general secretary Jens Stoltenberg warning there is a “real risk of conflict” between both nations.

No breakthroughs were made in talks between the US and Russia in Geneva earlier this week.

Diplomats and advisers from both the Kremlin and White House met in an attempt to tame tensions in the region, following extensive virtual negotiations between Russian premier Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden last month.

Russia considers former Soviet Union countries to be within its interests, and opposes the positioning of NATO troops near its borders and further expansion of the alliance. It wants assurances Ukraine and Georgia will never become members.

The US, alongside the EU and NATO, wants to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine, believing the country is a free and democratic nation with its own interests.

The measures would essentially scrap Europe’s post-Cold War security architecture with multiple European countries relying on NATO support.

White House officials reportedly believe the demands from the Kremlin are intentionally unreasonable so they can be used as a pretext for war.

Biden has warned Putin that the US will impose economic sanctions on Russia if it militarily intervenes in Ukraine, however he has stopped short of committing boots on the ground.

It is also unclear how damaging economic sanctions would actually be on Russia – with the country finding alternatives to the SWIFT payment system.

He also agreed with then German chancellor Angela Merkel last July to stay out of the Nord Stream 2 process, even though the US opposed the pipeline, provided Russia did not use the pipeline as a weapon to exert pressure on Europe.

The International Energy Agency has ccused Russia of doing exactly that, with executive director Fatih Birol yesterday suggesting the country was exacerbating the gas crisis by throttling supplies in order to push through certification of the pipeline.

Republicans puts pressure on Biden to intervene

The US senate is set to vote on a bill pushed forward by Republican senator Ted Cruz that would mandate American sanctions on Nord Stream AG, the company that owns and operates the pipeline.

The Republicans have returned to their hawkish outlook on Russia since the last election, after the party’s stance became more ambiguous under former president Donald Trump.

According to the Washington Post, the pipeline is known around Capitol Hill as the “the Molotov-Ribbentrop pipeline,” a derogatory reference to the 1939 non-aggression pact between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

It is not expected to garner enough support to pass in a 50-50 senate currently controlled by the Democrat vice-president Kamala Harris’ casting vote.

Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly called for US senators to vote for Cruz’s bill, Biden is opposing the bill because it doesn’t want to hand Cruz a victory, while also wanting to maintain diplomatic flexibility.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously criticised the pipeline, encouraging countries to shift to renewables and reduce Russia’s influence in Europe.

At the Lord Mayor of London’s banquet in November, he said: “We hope that our friends may recognise that a choice is shortly coming between mainlining ever more Russian hydrocarbons in giant new pipelines and sticking up for Ukraine and championing the cause of peace and stability,”

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has also lent her support to Ukraine and warned Russia against any invasion.

Last week she said: “Any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake and would come at a severe cost,” she said.”