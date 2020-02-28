Geneva Motor Show cancelled as coronavirus fears mount

The Geneva Motor Show has reportedly been cancelled today after the Swiss government banned events of more than 1,000 people in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources told Reuters that Palexpo, the organisers of the show, had informed authorities that they had called on the international show due to concerns.

A spokesperson for the firm declined to comment.

Switzerland’s cabinet said: “In view of the current situation and the spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Council has categorised the situation in Switzerland as ‘special’ in terms of the Epidemics Act”.

It added that the ban on large-scale gatherings would last until 15 March.

Yesterday a major watch convention in Geneva was cancelled due to worries over the spread of the illness.

Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, organiser of the Watches & Wonders gathering, announced the cancellation of the event, which was due to be held from 25-29 April.

“In order to protect the health and wellbeing of all our guests, press, partners and teams, the decision has been taken to cancel the upcoming edition of Watches & Wonders Geneva,” it said in a statement.

Minister Alain Berset confirmed that the number of confirmed cases of the disease had reached 15, with more than 100 people in quarantine.

He added that the ban would definitely hit the Swiss economy, but stressed that the government had the situation under control.

Organisers of international property conference Mipim have insisted the event will go ahead in Cannes next month despite the spike in cases in Europe.

The news comes as the UK confirmed its first case of the disease in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Britain to 19.

According to the chief medical officer for Wales, the patient had traveled back from northern Italy where the virus was contracted.