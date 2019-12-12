General Election: Labour activists are using Tinder to mobilise young voters in marginal seats

Labour activists have taken to Tinder today in a last-gasp attempt to mobilise voters as the country goes to the polls in the General Election.

Campaign group “Fck Boris” has been targeting 18-35 year olds in marginal Tory constituencies to join its “Tinder Army” and canvass on the dating app.

Users are pointed to an online form, where they have to fill in their name and number.

After that, a “fck Boris” bot starts automatically swiping yes to individuals in key constituencies, sending them a message asking them to vote.

The online group has been running since July and has around 7,000 followers on Twitter.

The campaign said that it had almost 700 volunteers working for it. In the first 40 minutes this morning 100 people signed up to the scheme.

Nearly 700 profiles have signed up so far.

The group has already sent over 10,000 messages. A spokesperson for the group said:

“The Fck Boris Tinder canvassing team are using Tinder, innovative tech and a huge volunteer effort to reach out to tens of thousands of voters in key marginals today.

“We’ve already seen a historic surge in youth voter registration – today we’re making sure we get out the youth vote by every means possible.”

The bot is technically a violation of Tinder’s terms of service, so user accounts could be suspended.