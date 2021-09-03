GB News: Andrew Neil return pushed back amid leadership tussle

Andrew Neil has postponed his return to GB News amid reports of a leadership tussle with senior management at the new Conservative broadcaster.

Neil, a former BBC journalist and Sunday Times editor, was the primary figurehead and chairman of the news network that launched in June – before retreating from the venture last month.

The flagship presenter will not be returning to GB News as planned on 6 September, The Times first reported.

Reports that Neil may never return to the network swirled last month, after insiders told The Telegraph that “relations between the chairman and chief executive have completely broken down”.

One source added: “It’s clear to us in Paddington that the chief executive is now in total charge of everything at GB News.

“We now operate on the basis that Andrew has been side-lined and regard the chief executive as very much the boss. We haven’t seen Andrew’s fingerprints on any decisions for some time now.”

‘Britain’s Fox News’

GB News, which has been likened to the US’ Fox News, has struggled since pulling in bumper figures on its first night on air.

A string of difficulties, including technical issues, an advertising boycott and now a mini staff exodus, have hit the beleaguered network.

Presenter Guto Harri was taken off air in July for taking the knee in solidarity with England footballers’ protests against racism.

The incident led to the resignations of director of programming John McAndrew and senior executive producer Gill Penlington.

“John and Gill were the two grown-ups in the station and the reason why a lot of more senior people joined,” a source said.

“John’s departure is a moment where people are thinking ‘this is a concerning time’. Angelos [Frangopoulos] is in the newsroom all the time,” they added. “He is always making his view known. He is an ever-present presence.”