Gary Gensler’s creation of confusion is a toe-curling problem for crypto

The Easter break may have slowed the news down, but crypto, of course, never sleeps. There have been a whole host of eventful moments to muse upon and far too many to try and cover in one short update, but there are always a few that it would be criminal not to mention.

For me, the pick of the week is Gary Gensler’s toe-curlingly bad performance at the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee for the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday. The whole event is available to watch here, but at five hours, as entertaining as it was at times, it’s a big ask. The TL;DR version was neatly summarised and commented on by Ryan Selkis, and I strongly recommend going through this much shorter thread.

We knew there were problems with the way “GG” was running the show, but even so, the extent of his incompetence was astounding. After two years in power, there is more confusion around crypto than ever before, he’s cost the taxpayers a small fortune in unnecessary and unclear litigation, scared companies away from the US and hasn’t actually protected any consumers. In my view, he’s actually moved the country back a few years, in stark contrast to the EU’s move this week.

Meanwhile, the New York Times published an article slating Bitcoin mining that will surely go down as one of the most biased, poorest researched pieces of “journalism” to ever grace its pages. Not only was the content easily disproved by respected industry players such as Daniel Batten, Dennis Porter and Pierre Rochard, it wasn’t long before it was noted that the accompanying images may have been doctored to make it look like smog was laying over the Bitcoin mine they’d singled out.

Not cool guys, not cool.

Elon Musk was also busy this week removing people’s blue ticks on Twitter and, in his spare time, launching the world’s biggest rocket, lovingly called ‘Starship’. However, the flight was short lived as the rocket failed to separate and experienced a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” shortly afterwards.

To me it just looked like an explosion. But then, I’m not an expert.

In the UK, there was also some very big news from the Bitcoin Racing Team. No, not that yours truly had his first races in the Nankang Tyre CityCup Challenge and managed to miss the start lights, get a puncture and spin off all in one weekend, but concerning Netflix star Sebastian Melrose who is representing Bitcoin Racing in the Porsche Carrera cup for 2023 and starts his season at Donnington Park this weekend. He, of course, will do none of those things.

This means that, for the first time, the Bitcoin logo will be seen by tens of millions of people in a mainstream racing event on terrestrial television (ITV), the 50m+ people on the associated social media platforms and global broadcasts that accompany it. This is bound to start some conversations in front rooms that it will up to all of us to follow up on.

The team’s early sponsors and partners include Bitcoin Pioneers, Cardmarket, Reprimo and Ordinals Gateway and it’s worth noting that the team is officially endorsed – at the highest level – by the country of El Salvador. I’ll be honest, I can’t help being proud of what we have achieved here. And all from a standing start last year.

My fellow team owners and driving colleagues will be attending this weekend of course, so if you’re dropping in the biggest racing weekend of the year (outside of F1), come and say “hi!”.

The Bitcoin Economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.179 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 20, at a price of $28,245. The daily high yesterday was $29,076, and the daily low was $28,037.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $540.604 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $13.182 trillion and Tesla is $516.56 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $20.842 billion.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 50, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.23. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 45.52. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Soundbite of the day

Bitcoin is the internet’s native value settlement protocol, transferring trillions of dollars of value annually. Tick tock, next block. Dylan LeClair, crypto analyst

What they said yesterday

What happens when you add BTC to an investment portfolio?

The Rat Poison Portfolio 🐀

An equally weighted portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft, JP Morgan and BlackRock



Guess what happens when we add #bitcoin to this portfolio?



Higher volatility?

Higher drawdowns?

Higher risk?



Let's run the numbers pic.twitter.com/dIXoSLJlqS — Alpha Zeta (@alphaazeta) April 20, 2023

🧐

Google's former CEO, Eric Schmidt explains why #bitcoin is a “remarkable cryptographic achievement”pic.twitter.com/4XmyaplcHm — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) April 20, 2023

👀

In the past month, the @Avax network has seen over 1.7 million smart contracts deployed



That's more than Ethereum & two of it's top layer 2 scaling solutions COMBINED (Ethereum – 773k + Arbitrum – less than 100k + Optimism – less than 25k)



The devs are building on Avalanche. pic.twitter.com/O5tjirAi8p — Usman Asim (@asimfiles) April 18, 2023

