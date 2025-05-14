Full -Throttle Corporate Experiences at F1 Drive – London

Are you looking for a unique and exhilarating corporate experience in London? F1® DRIVE – London offers motorsport enthusiasts an unparalleled opportunity to step into the high speed world of Formula 1. This unique attraction combines cutting-edge technology with thrilling karting experiences, bringing your team closer to the action like never before.

Located beneath the South Stand of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – hailed as the Best Football Stadium in the World by the World Football Summit – F1® DRIVE is set within a world-class environment. In June 2024, the stadium achieved ISO 20121 certification from BSI, a global standard for sustainable event management, marking a significant milestone in Tottenham Hotspur’s journey towards net zero. The stadium operates on 100% renewable energy, so you can rest assured that sustainability is integrated into every facet of your event’s planning and execution.

F1® DRIVE features three distinct areas designed for an immersive and flexible corporate

event experience.

The Entertainment Area is a dynamic, open-plan space that can be tailored to your event. Featuring a dedicated food & beverage station, a full bar and a DJ booth, this versatile area is ideal for seated dinners, conferences, networking events, and parties.

Adjacent to the Entertainment Area, the VIP Room offers an exclusive setting for up to 120 guests, complete with a private entrance, high tables and sofas. Designed for breakout sessions, presentations, and workshops, this stylish space delivers both comfort and prestige.

The main event is the one-of-a-kind F1® DRIVE track – inspired by iconic Formula 1 circuits and offering a high-adrenaline experience that is perfect for team-building activities. Our dedicated pit crew will be on hand throughout to ensure every detail is perfect – from karting tips and instant lap times to perfect podium photos.



In addition to the track, guests can experience state-of-the-art full-motion racing simulators – the same technology used by professional Formula 1 drivers for training – providing the ultimate racing simulation experience.

For groups of thrill-seekers, we offer the convenience of purchasing food and drink packages in advance, allowing you to focus on the excitement of the race without worrying about the details. Our customisable menus cater to various tastes and preferences, ensuring a delectable spread for everyone in your group.

Book your experience today and drive your team towards success! Contact events@f1drivelondon.com or visit https://www.tottenhamhotspurstadium.com/f1-drive-london/.