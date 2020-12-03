FTSE opens under a cloud as Brexit negotiations drag on

The FTSE 100 opened flat this morning after the French government threatened to veto a Brexit trade deal if EU negotiators gave further concessions to the UK.

London’s premier index got off to a sluggish start as trading opened, while the FTSE 250 of midcap companies picked up 0.1 per cent.

Brexit talks are ongoing between the UK and EU, with rumours that a deal could be reached in the next couple of days.

However, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned that the two sides were still stuck over the issue of fishing rights.

There is now less than a month before the transition period ends on 1 January.

Sterling clung on to the $1.34 mark thanks to broad dollar weakness, but derivative markets were flashing red on fears over the negotiations.

Once again, the FTSE outperformed its fellow European markets. The German DAX was down 0.2 per cent, while the CAC fell 0.1 per cent.

Today’s subdued open followed a slow day of trading yesterday, with the FTSE picking up 1.2 per cent in all.

The small gain came despite the fact that the UK became the first country in the world to approve Pfizer and Biontech’s coronavirus vaccine.

That led to hopes that the market could see a repeat of its record November, when it gained 14 per cent in a rapid rally.

But until a Brexit deal is agreed – or not – it seems likely that traders will continue to hedge their bets.