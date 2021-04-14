FTSE opens flat in early trading

London’s main market opened flat this morning, with very little movement seen on the FTSE 100, while the FTSE 250 opened with a moderate fall.

The FTSE 100 was up by 0.06 per cent nearly 20 minutes into trading this morning, while the FTSE 250 was down 0.12 per cent.

Read more: Markets today: More US records while European markets snooze

Today’s figures continue what has been a slow start to the week for European stocks, with little in the way of movement in the market.

Winners and losers

This morning’s best performer at the open was Just Eat Takeaway, which was up 6.8 per cent. Yesterday Just Eat posted some encouraging results, with orders placed in Q1 up 79 per cent on the same period in 2020.

JD Sports was the second-best performer, up nearly 2.9 per cent, following profit forecast-beating results also delivered yesterday.

United Utilities, an electricity distribution network, was this morning’s worse performer, down 2.3 per cent, followed by Severn Trent, down 1.4 per cent.

Read more: Bitcoin hits record high ahead of Coinbase IPO tomorrow

European stocks inched up today, as upbeat earnings from German software firm SAP and French luxury goods maker LVMH offset concerns about a potential setback to the continent’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1 per cent in early morning trading, with technology and personal & household goods sectors among the top gainers.

SAP rose 2.6 per cent after it nudged its outlook for 2021 revenue higher after reporting first-quarter results that showed gains in cloud sales.