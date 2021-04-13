Just Eat processes 200 million orders in three months

Some 200 million orders were placed with Just Eat in the first quarter of 2021, marking a 79 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Those in the UK placed the most orders through the takeaway giant, racking up nearly 64 million of those 200 million orders.

The company, which was formed after Takeaway’s £6.2bn takeover of Just Eat last year, has been one of the major winners of the pandemic as millions of people have been forced to stay at home.

Following the publication of the results Just Eat’s share price jumped 2.7 per cent to £75.38.

The first quarter of the year represented the fourth consecutive quarter of growth for the group, which during the time signed new partnerships with brands such as Leon, Tortilla and Chipotle, as well as coffee chains Starbucks and Costa.

CEO Jitse Groen said: “Just Eat Takeaway.com is in excellent shape and the start of 2021 has been very strong.”

Just Eat said it expects further order growth acceleration for 2021 compared with 2020.