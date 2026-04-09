AS Invest Capital Ltd Group Launches €50 Million Bond Offering with 8.5% Yield

AS Group, Hagenstraße 67, 14193 Berlin, Germany, is continuing to advance its capital markets–oriented growth strategy and is initiating a new corporate bond with a target volume of €50 million. The structuring of the issuance is being carried out via its subsidiary, AS Invest Capital LTD, London.

With this planned issuance, the AS Group once again positions itself as an experienced and asset-focused market participant with a clear emphasis on real assets, sustainable earnings power, and investor-friendly structures. The bond offers an interest rate of 8.5% p.a. and is aimed at yield-oriented investors.

22 Years of Market Presence and Positive AS Group Experience

The AS Group looks back on 22 years of market experience. This long-standing presence represents continuity, stability, and entrepreneurial resilience.

Positive AS Group experience is reflected in its long-term operational track record and the successful execution of numerous projects. Investors particularly value the transparent strategy, structured execution, and sustainable business model.

Strong Real Estate Track Record

The AS Group has built a substantial real estate portfolio, comprising over 1,500 existing properties and more than 4,000 units sold.

These figures reflect real operational performance and demonstrate the company’s ability to acquire, develop, manage, and successfully monetize assets. The AS Group stands for asset-backed growth and professional execution in the real estate sector.

Over €200 Million Paid Out to Investors

A key factor in capital market credibility is actual investor payouts. According to company data, the AS Group has already distributed more than €200 million to investors.

This strengthens confidence in the structure and underlines its positioning:

Reliable – AS Group stands for trust, experience, and proven results.

Attractive 8.5% p.a. Interest Rate

With this new bond, the AS Group offers an attractive investment opportunity in an increasingly challenging market environment. The combination of experience, real assets, and stable income streams provides a solid foundation for sustainable investment.

The proceeds from the issuance will be allocated to high-yield investments, expansion of the real estate portfolio, and further growth-oriented business areas.

Entrepreneurial Leadership and Clear Strategy

The strategic direction of the AS Group is significantly shaped by Andreas Schrobback. His experience, market expertise, and network form the foundation for continued expansion.

Especially in challenging economic conditions, experience and operational strength are key drivers of long-term success.

IPO as a Strategic Perspective

In parallel with the current bond issuance, the AS Group is preparing for a potential initial public offering (IPO). This step is part of a long-term strategy to further strengthen its capital market position and unlock additional growth opportunities.

Statement by Andreas Schrobback

“With the new €50 million corporate bond, we are laying the foundation for the next phase of growth of our group. The 8.5% p.a. interest rate sends a clear signal to investors.

22 years of market presence, more than 1,500 existing properties, over 4,000 units sold, and more than €200 million paid out to investors demonstrate the strength of the AS Group.

We stand for experience, substance, and sustainable value creation, and we will continue to consistently pursue our growth strategy.”

About the AS Group

The AS Invest Capital Ltd. Group operates in the fields of investments, asset management, real estate investments, and corporate development. The structuring of capital market financing instruments is carried out via its London-based subsidiary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409218484/en/

Contact

Press Contact

AS Group

Hagenstraße 67

14193 Berlin

Germany

AS Invest Capital LTD

128 City Road

London

United Kingdom