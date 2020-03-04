Coronavirus: FTSE 100 wavers after shock Fed rate cut

The FTSE 100 got off to a jittery start this morning, as traders in London weighed up the likely global economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and continued to digest news of yesterday’s emergency rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip index opened slightly higher before dropping into the red, but soon recovered and rose as much as 0.61 per cent.

Yesterday Wall Street tumbled after the Fed’s shock announcement it was cutting interest rates by 50 basis points, the first emergency cut since the 2008 financial crisis, shocked rather than soothed investors.

Markets are weighing whether the European Central Bank (ECB) and other governments are likely to introduce stimulus measures in a bid to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Traders now see it as overwhelmingly likely that the ECB will cut interests next week, and are waiting to see if the Bank of England will follow suit.

Yesterday, the World Bank pledged $12bn in emergency aid for developing countries grappling with the outbreak, while the G7 nations said they were “ready to act”.

Overnight, the Nikkei 225 and Shanghai composite ended in the green, while Hong Kong fell following the Fed’s decision to slash rates.

The FTSE 100’s European counterparts also had a mixed open, but Germany’s Dax and France’s CAC 40 recovered to rise 0.70 per cent and 0.41 per cent respectively.

Shares in shopping centre-owner Intu plunged over 40 per cent in morning trading after it cancelled an emergency fundraise after failing to convince shareholders to put in enough money.

Intu said last month that it was seeking to raise between £1bn and £1.5bn from investors to fix its balance sheet, but announced this morning that it is “unable to proceed with an equity raise at this point”.

Sirius Minerals soared as much as 17 per cent following the open, after shareholders backed a cut-price rescue deal by mining major Anglo American.

FTSE 100 insurer Legal & General fell 2.6 per cent to the bottom of the index despite reporting a higher-than-expected rise in operating profit for 2019.

“After a tricky session on Tuesday, one that saw the Federal Reserve provoke the opposite intended effect with its impromptu rate cut, Wednesday got off to a comparatively calm start,” said Spreadex’s Connor Campbell.

“Whether the markets can remain green throughout the session is another question entirely, especially since they’ve got to run a services PMI gauntlet,” he added.

