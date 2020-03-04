Intu shares plunge after it cans emergency cash call after failing to reach target

Shopping centre-owner Intu has cancelled an emergency fundraising after it was unable to persuade enough shareholders to put money into its business.

Its shares crashed 38 per cent this morning to 6p following the announcement.

The company last month said it was seeking to raise £1bn to £1.5bn from investors to fix its balance sheet.

However, today Intu said following discussions with new and existing investors it “has concluded it is unable to proceed with an equity raise at this point”.

Intu said: “Current uncertainty in the equity markets and retail property investment markets precluded a number of potential investors from committing capital into the business and Intu was therefore unable to reach the target quantum at the current time.”

Intu said it had “received several expressions of interest to explore alternative capital structures and asset disposals” during the attempted fundraising.

The company said it will “continue and broaden its conversations with its stakeholders with a view to discussing the range of options available to the Company to demonstrate the equity value of the business and to utilise its assets to provide further liquidity.”

It said these included alternative capital structures and further disposals.

Intu said it will also continue to “keep under review the feasibility of an equity raise”.

Intu owns 17 shopping centres in the UK, including the Trafford Centre in Manchester and Lakeside in Essex.

It has been hit by a string of failures in the retail sector and tough negotiations over leases with struggling retailers looking to reduce costs.

