Federal Reserve slashes interest rates over coronavirus fears

The US Federal Reserve has slashed its main interest rate by 50 basis points – 0.5 percentage points – in response to the “evolving risks” posed by the spread of the coronavirus.

The Fed said the surprise move was unanimous. It lowers the central bank’s target interest rate range to between one and 1.25 per cent.

Read more: G7 ‘ready to act’ to minimise economic impact of coronavirus

“We’ve come to the view now that it is time for us to act in the support of the economy,” Fed chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference following the announcement.

“We do recognise that a rate cut will not reduce the rate of infection, it won’t fix a broken supply chain, we get that,” said Powell, but he added that he does think it will help boost the economy.

In a statement announcing the rate cut, the Fed said: “The fundamentals of the US economy remain strong,” but added: “However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity”.

The committee said it was “closely monitoring developments” in the epidemic and its “implications for the economic outlook”.It added that it will “use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy”.

The emergency rate cut marks the first time the Fed has trimmed rates in between scheduled meetings since the 2008 financial crisis.

US stocks at first jumped in reaction to the move, but then fell back again. The S&P 500 stood 0.5 per cent higher an hour after the bell and half an hour after the decision, while the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq were both 0.3 per cent higher.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 2.2 per cent higher, Germany’s Dax was 2.1 per cent higher and the UK’s FTSE 100 was up 1.9 per cent.

Allianz’s Mohamed El-Erian suggested that markets’ jumpy reaction to the emergency rate cut suggests the Fed did not communicate its intentions clearly.

He added that the statement’s wording on the economy meant there was a risk “that the cut will be viewed [as] markets again forcing the hand of a lagging” Fed.

Post #Fed emergency 50 bps cut and pre Chair #Powell's press conference:

Given statement's wording on the #economy, there's a risk unfortunately that the cut will be viewed #markets again forcing the hand of a lagging @FederalReserve and as yet another …https://t.co/PnjXj6j18J — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) March 3, 2020

2 of 2



…communication slippage on the part of the central bank.



It makes it even more important that this action be framed in the context of a coordinated global policy effort and not just a correlated one (see below from yesterday's @bopinion article re this differentiation) pic.twitter.com/5LxeSS8vks — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) March 3, 2020

Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at investment manager Brooks Macdonald said: “The fact that the central bank enacted 0.5 percentage points of cuts so soon after the call of G7 finance ministers shows a desire to provide shock and awe stimulus.”

Avatrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said the rate cut proved that the Fed “is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the bull market alive”.

He added that such a dramatic cut “has taken traders completely by surprise because no one was expecting this and especially this aggressive move”.

US President Donald Trump has long called for the Fed to lower its interest rate, but demanded that the central bank cut further.

“The Federal Reserve is cuting [sic] but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors,” he tweeted.



“We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA. It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting!”



US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said he supported the cut, calling it a “non-political” decision. Appearing before a US Congress committee, Mnuchin said the outbreak was evolving rapidly.

Earlier today, the G7 countries issued a joint statement saying they were “ready to act” to minimise the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Read more: Coronavirus: Mark Carney warns of ‘large economic shock’

In the statement, issued after a conference call of finance ministers and central bankers from the member states, the group pledged to use “all appropriate policy tools” including fiscal measures.

However the G7 stopped short of committing to any concrete fiscal or monetary measures, disappointing some investors who had been hoping for a coordinated policy response.

