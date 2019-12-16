FTSE 100 rises on trade war and UK election optimism

The FTSE 100 has opened higher this morning in the wake of Friday’s announcement of a phase one trade deal between the US and China, coupled with ongoing optimism following the Conservatives’ victory in the UK election last week.

The blue-chip index climbed as much as 1.51 per cent in morning trading, led big rises from banks and mining companies as trade war fears subsided.

Read more: UK stocks and sterling surge after Conservative election win shuts out Labour



Markets were further boosted by comments from the US trade representative yesterday that US exports to China would nearly double thanks to the phase one agrement, which he described as “totally done”.

Speaking to CBS, Robery Lighthizer said there would be some routine “scrubs” to the text of the agreement, which was reached after two and a half years of on-and-off negotiations, but insisted it was “totally done, absolutely”.

Renewed trade war optimism helped continue the FTSE 100’s upward trend after the index made substantial gains on the back of last week’s General Election result, in which Boris Johnson’s Conservatives secured a resounding victory.

“European markets have got off to a flyer this morning after Friday’s exuberant end to last week,” said CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson.

Top 5 FTSE 100 risers

Company % Rise Share price (p) British American Tobacco 3.6 3,148.75 Burberry 3.11 2,185 Barclays 2.88 187.76 Melrose 2.77 240.85 Glencore 2.68 231.85

“With two major tail risks in the rear view mirror, with a US, China phase one trade deal apparently completed, and UK politics in a more stable place than it has been in three years, investors are taking their cues from much better than expected Chinese retail sales and industrial production data for November and embarking on a bit of pre-Christmas shopping,” said Hewson.

Many banks substantial gains last week, driven by their exposure to mortgages and buy-to-let as Johnson had discussed cuts to stamp duty and land tax on the campaign trail.

These rises continued this morning, with Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and Lloyds among the risers.

Read more: Boris Johnson prepares mini-cabinet reshuffle as new Tory MPs arrive



Sterling was up against the dollar this morning, rising as much as 0.29 per cent, having finished last week up 1.45 per cent, its highest level since March.

The pound was largely flat against the euro.