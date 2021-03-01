FTSE 100 jumps at the open in bid to bounce back from Friday's tumble

The FTSE 100 roared higher at this morning’s open as the market looked to bounce back from Friday’s dire session.

London’s premier index was up 1.6 per cent at 6,589 shortly after the trading began, having shed 2.5 per cent during February’s final session.

The FTSE 250 got off to an even faster start, picking up 1.8 per cent to rise to 21,282 points.

On the FTSE 100, the biggest risers were the UK’s housebuilding giants Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, and Barratt, which all rose between 5-6.0 per cent.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new guarantee scheme for 95 per cent mortgages, which could be behind the rally.

Only a little further back was BA owner IAG, which picked up another 4.5 per cent to continue its impressive recent rally.

Friday’s tumble, which came as global bond yields hit their highest levels for over a year, prompting a sell-off of equities, took the gloss of what otherwise was a strong month for the market.

Analysts will be watching keenly to see if yields are pushed even higher by continued selling, as Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, said:

“Now, the question becomes will investors keep selling government debt and send yields even higher, or will they align with the guidance of central banks. This is going to be critical for the next move in global stock markets.”

Other European markets, which were also dented by the sell-off, rose this morning, with the French CAC up 1.4 per cent at the open.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “The FTSE 100 is seeing a relief rally following a poor end to last week.

“The increase in the oil price is a factor, and as an index increasingly being seen as providing value, international investors may be tempted to buy into any strength. The index remains ahead by 2.0 per cent in the year to date, with the state of the nation likely to be revealed later in the week when the terms of the Budget are revealed.”