FTSE 100 falls at open following BoE’s decision to hold rates

The FTSE 100 fell 0.84 per cent at the open this morning at the end of an underwhelming week for London’s main market.

The FTSE 250 fared slightly better, up a still relatively flat 0.18 per cent to 20,847.

The Bank of Bank of England’s decision to hold interest rates caused the FTSE 100 to slide four points yesterday afternoon, as sterling jumped.

The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to keep rates at 0.1 per cent and its bond-buying programme at £895bn.

Sterling welcomed the decision and returned cable to $1.367 while two-year yields jumped from 0.1 per cent to 0.05 per cent. Historically when sterling rises the value of the FTSE index falls.

Lloyds Banking Group was this morning’s best FTSE 100 performer, up 5.32 per cent 10 minutes after markets opened. Natwest followed, up 5.18 per cent.

By comparison United Utilities fell at the market’s open by 2.80 per cent. Fresnillo, which has persistently languished at the bottom of the FTSE 100 this week, followed, down 2.63 per cent.

Elsewhere global shares traded near record highs on Friday, with Asian stocks taking their lead from Wall Street, as progress in vaccine distribution prompted bets on further normalisation in the global economy and an earnings recovery.

An index of the world’s major 50 markets, MSCI ACWI , rose 0.2 per cent to 667.90, coming within reach of a record high of 670.82 touched about two weeks ago. It was the fifth consecutive days of gains.

European stocks are expected to open on a firm footing, with euro stoxx futures up 0.3 per cent in early trade.

MSCI’s gauge of Asian shares outside Japan rose 0.6 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei rallied 1.5 per cent.