FTSE 100 edges up despite pressure from stronger pound

The FTSE 100 edged higher at the opening bell despite coming under pressure from a stronger pound.

Read more: FTSE 100 slides again but Wall Street edges up

After a strong start to the year last week, London’s leading index has faltered this week with two consecutive sessions of losses.

Another jump in oil prices pushed energy stocks such as BP and Shell higher in early trading.

But shares in Just Eat Takeaway fell 4.6 per cent despite a third consecutive increase in orders.

The FTSE 100 is currently trading slightly ahead of its main European rivals, as investors around the world pause after a breathless start to the year.

The French CAC and Germany’s DAX were flat as trading began this morning.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

So was the FTSE 250, London’s smaller market for mid-cap companies.

The pound jumped to a six-week high yesterday after Bank of England’s Governor Andrew Bailey played down expectations of negative interest rates.

US markets crept higher overnight, with investors again seemingly content to wait for news of further economic support for coronavirus-battered businesses across the country.

Read more: Pressure mounts on big four supermarkets as Lidl enjoys record Christmas sales

It is hoped that incoming President Joe Biden will announced new stimulus packages imminently.