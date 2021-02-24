FTSE 100 drops as surging pound dents exporters

The FTSE 100 dropped at the open this morning as the index’s exporters were hit by the pound rising to its highest levels since 2018.

London’s premier index was down 0.6 per cent within the first hour of trading, with HSBC, Standard Chartered and Astrazeneca among the biggest fallers.

Read more: Lloyds resumes dividend despite 72 per cent profit drop as it unveils wealth drive

The drop came as sterling neared the £1.42 mark, the highest the currency has swapped hands since April 2018.

A stronger pound is bad for exporters as it makes exports more expensive, while importers drop in price.

The slow start meant that the FTSE’s European rivals are outpacing the blue-chip index thus far this morning, with the CAC and the DAX up 0.2 and 0.5 per cent respectively.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

The FTSE 250 is faring a little better than its larger sibling, up 0.1 per cent so far for the day.

However, despite the malaise there were some strong performers in early trading, with Dettol-maker Reckitt Benckiser profiting from the pandemic with a £2.1bn profit in 2020.

That sent shares up 1.7 per cent in the first hour of trading.

In addition, miner Polymetal continued to surf the rising tide of commodity prices, picking up another 1.3 per cent after the open.

Read more: Dettol-maker reaps benefits of hygiene kick as revenue soars

And continued optimism about a faster-than-hoped return to international travel pushed BA owner IAG up another 1.2 per cent.