FTSE 100 dips as investors mull BoE’s hawkish tilt

London’s FTSE 100 dipped opening exchanges today driven by investors taking the Bank of England’s hawkish tilt as a headwind for markets.

The capital’s premier index dropped 0.38 per cent to 7,051.36 points during the first hour of trading. Retail and property stocks led the blue-chip index lower this morning.

Although the Bank of England kept rates unchanged at a record low 0.1 per cent and voted to maintain its bond buying programme, it did provide the strongest signal yet that a tightening of monetary policy is imminent.

The Old Lady acknowledged the UK economy’s rebound from the pandemic had strengthened the case for “some modest tightening of monetary policy.”

Further evidence showing the economy is on a positive trajectory had emerged since the MPC’s last meeting, it said.

Stocks valuations tend to fall as monetary policy tightens as investors and financial institutions have less ammunition to deploy in stock markets.

“What we can probably gleam from this is that we will start to see the hawks voting for interest rate rises fairly soon, and potentially as soon as November,” said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING.

Housebuilders Barratt and Taylor Whimpey, alongside property search site Rightmove, all lurched into the red this morning. All were down more than 1.70 per cent.

Astrazeneca was the best performer on the blue-chip index, rising 2.56 per cent, while aerospace engineer Rolls Royce came second, climbing 1.80 per cent.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.56 per cent to 23,697.94 points this morning.

Asian shares posted strong performances in overnight trading, indicating market fears about the fallout of indebted property developer Evergrande are receding.

Hong Kong’s Japan’s Nikkei climbed 2.06 per cent. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 1.30 per cent.

European stocks were a wall of red this morning. The Dax 30 and pan-Europe Stoxx 600 dropped 0.85 per cent and 0.84 per cent respectively.