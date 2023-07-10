FT undergoes B2B subscription rebrand in growth drive

The Financial Times (FT) has given its B2B service a makeover in a bid to attract more subscribers and boost revenue.

Rebranded as ‘FT Professional’, the British broadsheet has freshened up its infamous pink palette with a splash of mint green.

Catering to over 8,000 businesses, governments and educational institutions worldwide, FT Professional aims to deliver “personalised and actionable” journalism. It already offers new features like newsletters, events, and networking sessions to its professional subscribers.

With collaboration tools and integrations with platforms like Microsoft Teams, further enhancements are on the horizon.

“Now is the time to clearly articulate how we are different and how we add value to subscribers over and above just reading a newspaper, helping them address specific business challenges and outcomes,” said Nick Fallon, managing director of FT Professional.

The revamp aims to attract new subscribers and generate more revenue opportunities that contribute to sustainable subscription growth.

It is targeting gains in sectors like professional services, law, media, and technology, while maintaining a steady focus on financial services, banking, government and education.

User data reveals that those using professional features visit the FT’s website three times more frequently and engage with 50 per cent more content than the average “engaged” reader.

FT Professional will sport a fresh visual identity, featuring a mint green hue that the FT says will symbolise ambition, openness, creativity, and curiosity.

Marketing director Roz Sedgwick said “this rebrand will allow us to communicate with that audience with clarity and build awareness of the FT Professional brand over time.”

The FT established its B2B business in 2007 to take charge of customer relationships.

The service has experienced a remarkable 10 per cent annual revenue growth since 2018 and it contributes up to three-quarters of the paper’s total paying readership.