France nominates central bank deputy as EU Commissioner

France has nominated central banker Sylvie Goulard as its candidate for European Union commissioner.

Last month it was reported that France was eyeing a “strong economic portfolio” in the new Commission, such as trade or climate and energy policy.

Goulard is the deputy governor of the Bank of France and was previously a member of a French Foreign Ministry legal team that worked on German reunification in 1989.

She also served as a political advisor to former European Commission President Romano Prodi.

“We are at a crucial European moment. We need people with experience and vision to participate and take a lead role,” a statement from President Emmanuel Macron’s office said today.

Members of the EU are competing for influential jobs within the Commission.

Macron appointed Goulard as defence minister in 2017 however she resigned after just a month in the role when an investigation was launched into how her political party hired parliamentary assistant in the European Parliament.

The inquiry is ongoing but Goulard is not its main focus.

A new group of commissioners will be announced by European Commission president-elect Ursula von de Leyen by November 1.

