Foxconn apologises for pay issue after iPhone factory protests

Apple’s iPhone partner Foxconn has apologised for a pay-related “technical error” when hiring new staff at the Covid battered Zhengzhou plant.

Protests erupted this week across the world’s biggest iPhone factory, with videos circulating on social media of workers taking action against strict lockdown measures and pay issues.

Foxconn said in a statement this morning: “Our team has been looking into the matter and discovered a technical error occurred during the onboarding process”. The firm apologised and said “actual pay” was guaranteed.

Analysts reckon the Zhengzhou plant makes around 60 per cent of all iPhone models

Foxconn clarified in a statement that online speculation of employees who are Covid positive living in the dormitories of the Zhengzhou Park campus were “patently untrue”.

“Before new hires move in, the dormitory environment undergoes standard procedures for disinfection, and it is only after the premise passes government check, that new employees are allowed to move in,” it said.

“Regarding any violence, the company will continue to communicate with employees and the government to prevent similar incidents from happening again.”

Foxconn has seen unrest since October when some quarantine measures were re-introduced in the region, sparking a mass worker exodus, and staff member fleeing the region