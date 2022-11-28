Mayhem in Chinese hub could mean 6m iPhones losses for Apple

Mayhem at Apple’s key iPhone hub could mean that six million Pros models are lost this year, in a major blow to the tech firm in the run up to the all-important Christmas period.

Production has been stunted by protests at Foxconn Technology’s Zhengzhou production factory over the past few weeks, as well as impending lockdown measures that could sweep across the whole of China as a result of its strict zero-Covid policy.

It is estimated that around 200,000 people work at the Zhengzhou plant, with the region producing around four in five of its latest-generation handsets for Apple.

Morgan Stanley predicted earlier this month that the iPhone Pro model shortfall could hit six million, even before the unrest broke out in the region.

Sources told Bloomberg that because the situation was up in the air, the number of models impacted could change.

The insider did state that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up for these losses as they head into the new year.

Nonetheless, Apple shares dipped following the reports, adding to its 20 per cent tumble in the year to date amid wider macroeconomic uncertainty and the tumultuous sell off that has battered the tech-laden Nasdaq.

Foxconn and Apple were not immediately available to comment.