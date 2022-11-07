Tech troubles: Apple iPhone 14 shipments hit by Chinese Covid-19 curbs

Foxconn has also downgraded its outlook for this quarter over the lockdown. (Photo by Getty Images)

There will be fewer iPhone 14’s under Christmas trees this year after Apple forecast smaller shipments of its latest offering.

Apple supplier Foxconn issued a significant production cut as it battled against a Covid-19 outbreak at one of its large facilities in China in mid-October and tough local pandemic restrictions.

The Zhengzhou plant – one of the world’s biggest – has announced a fresh recruitment drive today, in a bid to lure back staff who had left in recent weeks under reportedly poor working conditions with a one-off bonus of 500 yuan ($69.28) should they return.

Apple and Foxconn previously had not responded to questions about how iPhone production might be affected by Covid-19 restrictions in China, despite the Zhengzhou plant being locked down.

Reuters last month reported that iPhone output could tumble by a third in November at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement on Sunday, Apple said that while it expects demand to be strong for its iPhone 14 – despite a global economic downturn weighing on consumer habits – shipments will be lower than previously anticipated.

Foxconn has also downgraded its outlook for this quarter over the lockdown.

“Foxconn is now working with the government in a concerted effort to stamp out the pandemic and resume production to its full capacity as quickly as possible,” the company said on Monday.