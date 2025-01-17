Superdrug hails record Christmas as sales surge

Superdrug has reported positive Christmas trading figures.

Superdrug has hailed its Christmas trading as its best ever after sales rose by more than five per cent in the final weeks of 2024.

The high street retailer said it was boosted by one gift set being sold every second throughout December.

Own Brand top sellers included the Studio London Ultimate Brush Collection, the Vitamin E Complete Daily Skincare Set, Extracts Body Bumper Pack and the Fruity Candyfloss Bumper Pack.

Superdrug has also reported that its sales grew by 21 per cent year on year online.

‘2025 will be an exciting year’ for Superdrug

Chief executive Peter Macnab said: “We’re proud of these results and want to thank our customers for their continued loyalty to Superdrug as we continue our mission to be as accessible as possible when it comes to high-quality beauty and health.

“I’d also like to thank our colleagues for their efforts to make Superdrug the best place to shop this Christmas.

“2025 will be an exciting year for us as we continue to enhance our in-store experience and invest in our Only At Superdrug product innovations and exclusives, to give customers reasons to keep returning to Superdrug.”

The Christmas trading results come after City AM reported in July that profit surged past the £100m mark at Superdrug in 2023 as its sales broke the £1.5m barrier and it created more than 400 jobs.

According to results filed with Companies House, Superdrug’s pre-tax profit jumped from £77.7m to £111.6m in the 12 months while its revenue rose from £1.3bn to £1.5bn.

During the year the average number of people employed by Superdrug increased from 13,430 to 13,845.

The company is owned by AS Watson Holdings which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is based in Hong Kong.

Its full accounts for 2024 are due to be filed with Companies House by the end of June this year.