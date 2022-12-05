Foxconn faces revenue slump after iPhone factory fallout

(Credit: @BantuSun)

Revenues slumped for Foxconn as the iPhone manufacturing partner feels the sting on ongoing unrest over Covid restrictions and pay.

The company reported NT$551bn (£14.7bn) in revenue last month, tumbling 29 per cent from October, and 11 per cent on the year before.

November is usually a prosperous period for the firm, as it gears up for a Christmas boom in sales for Apple.

However, Foxconn has been plagued by worker disruption at its Zhengzhou plant, which employs around 200,000 people for the region that produces around four in five of the latest-generation handsets for Apple.

Foxconn said it had started to employ new staff and “the overall epidemic situation has been brought under control”.

It said the outlook for the fourth quarter was expected to be roughly in line with market consensus.

Investment bank Jefferies reckons iPhone sales to consumers were down 46 per cent annually.