Founder Favourites: Enterprise Nation founder Emma Jones’s top tips for start-up success

Looking to start a business this year?

Emma Jones, serial entrepreneur and founder of small business support platform Enterprise Nation, sits down with Jennifer Sieg and Emmanuel Nwosu to share her top tips for start-up success in 2025.

Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur looking for an idea, a consumer goods business looking to expand, or an online retailer looking for a re-brand — you’re in the right place.

All that and more — plus an inside look at the debut of this year’s Start-Up Show — in this episode of Founder Favourites.