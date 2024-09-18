Fortune publishes inaugural LGBTQ+ leaders list featuring six UK executives

António Simões, boss at Legal & General, was the highest ranking business leader among UK executives, coming seventh on the overall list.

Fortune has released its first LGBTQ+ leaders list, a ranking of the world’s 25 top business executives who are openly gay.

The American business magazine, which runs rankings like Fortune 500, listed the world’s top CEOs, chairs, and co-founders who are openly gay and based on their companies’ revenue.

“This definitive ranking underscores the significant contributions of LGBTQ+ leaders in driving business success globally,” Fortune said.

Apple’s Tim Cook topped the list, followed by Jim Fitterling, chair and CEO of Dow. George Cheeks and Chris McCarthy, co-CEOs of Paramount Global, were next on the list.

Dame Julia Hoggett, the first openly-gay CEO of the London Stock Exchange came in at 21st in the rankings.

Reflecting on her experiences, Hoggett said: “In some ways, fewer things phase you after overcoming the very real fear of coming out.”

“If you have the privilege of being a senior leader and if you care about equity, diversity, and inclusion, then you must use that privilege to speak up for those who are less able, or feel they are less able, to do so,” she said.

“It can feel daunting to speak out at first, but I have learnt that the braver I am, the braver I get, and that by speaking out I can help others to realise that there is a greater world of opportunity out there for them too”.

Other UK bosses featured included David Hynam, CEO of LV; Robyn Grew, CEO of Man Group; and Justin D’Agostino, CEO of Herbert Smith Freehills.

Eugenio Pirri, co-CEO of the Dorchester Collection also made the list.

Alex Wood Morton, executive editor, Europe and co-creator of the list said: “Representation matters. Today’s businesses should reflect who we are, and our shared values.”

“The inaugural Fortune LGBTQ+ Leaders list is a marker of how far we’ve come and how much work still needs to be done,” he said.