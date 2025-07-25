Formula E signs 30-year World Championship extension with FIA

The Formula E World Championship concludes in London this weekend

Formula E has extended its exclusive contract with motorsport governing body the FIA, meaning it will remain the only all-electric single-seater World Championship for the next 30 years.

It comes ahead of the climax of Formula E’s 11th season in London this weekend, where Nissan driver Oliver Rowland is set to be crowned champion on home soil.

“The contract renewal for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is a fantastic outcome for the sport and a clear reflection of our ongoing strategy at the FIA to strengthen commercial partnerships and drive long-term value across all facets of motor sport,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“This milestone reaffirms our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and technological progress, which are all central to the championship’s unique identity and purpose. It also aligns with our broader goal of increasing global participation and driving more accessible motorsport for all.

“We are delighted to be continuing this journey with Formula E and I look forward to seeing it grow even further, both on and off the track, in the years to come.”

Formula E launched in 2014, was awarded FIA world championship status in 2020 and boasts manufacturers including Porsche, Jaguar and Maserati.

The series is majority owned by Liberty Global, whose CEO Mike Fries said: “We’ve believed in Formula E since day one, and this extension reaffirms our confidence in where it’s headed.

“This is the motorsport of the future – a championship that combines the very latest technology, close-combat racing, and a mission that really matters.

“With the FIA’s continued backing, we can now take the next big steps – scaling the sport, growing its global fanbase, and continuing to push the boundaries of what electric racing can achieve.

“Formula E is now positioned better than ever to define the future of motorsport – more innovative, more inclusive, more sustainable – and to inspire the next generation of fans, drivers, and partners around the world.”

Manufacturers use the series to test new electric vehicle technology. Organisers say that by the end of the current contract in 2054 its cars will match or exceed those in Formula 1.

“Formula E’s growth since its inception has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said CEO Jeff Dodds. “By 2054 and beyond the impact that Formula E will have had on world motorsport will be truly transformational.”

Rowland goes into this weekend’s E-Prix double header at the Excel Centre with an unassailable 59-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings.

Nissan currently trail Tag Heuer Porsche in the team standings but can clinch a double with a strong performance in London on Saturday and Sunday.